A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in northwest part of the valley.

Metro Police say the crash happened around 7 p.m. on the 7000 block of Certitude Avenue, near Arbor View High School around Grand Teton and Buffalo Drives.

A vehicle collided with a motorcycle and the rider died at the scene, according to police. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

