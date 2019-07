LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One motorcyclist has been transported to a Las Vegas hospital after a crash near I-11 and U.S. 95.

LIVE: Crash forces lane closures on I-11, US95 Posted by 8 News Now on Saturday, July 27, 2019

Nevada Highway Patrol says 3 motorcycles were down in a crash that occurred around 12:30 p.m.

#FASTALERT 27-Jul-19 12:41 pm,=UPDATE=

Crash on US-95 Both North and South bound at I-11 Ramps (from Boulder City/Searchlight),

Highway Closed. — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) July 27, 2019

Several lanes were closed as medical personnel transported one of the motorcyclists to the hospital with a serious leg injury.