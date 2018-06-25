Mt. Charleston residents prepare for wildfire season Video

LAS VEGAS - Firefighters plan to have the Pine Creek Fire at Red Rock Canyon contained by Sunday night.

The recent blaze comes one week from the five-year anniversary of the Carpenter 1 fire which threatened the communities up at Mt. Charleston.

"It was kind of harrowing to watch that your house may be burning down on TV," said Marty Glenn, Mt. Charleston resident.

Glenn is one of many mountain dwellers clearing out dead vegetation and working on his yard in preparation of fire season.

He hopes that visitors will also help by cleaning up after themselves.

"Treat this like this is your backyard. Would you go out and throw trash and lit cigarettes and everything into your backyard, into your swimming pool?" Glenn asked.

A few doors down Rodney Giles got rid of the crabgrass that took over his driveway.

"We haven't but had 5 inches of snow, twice over the winter, it's been a dry winter for us so that's one of the big reasons why we've got to clean the whole mountain up," said Giles.

He plans to lay down concrete, so nothing grows back.

"I've gotten rid of a lot of trees. I'm getting rid of seven more in the back that are close to the cabin so I'm revamping the whole property to make it fire safe," Giles explained.

Residents say they’re taking preventative care to protect their property.

As we get closer to 4th of July, authorities want to remind everyone that no fireworks of any kind are allowed at Mt. Charleston or other public lands.