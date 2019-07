RUSSIA (CBS) — A well-preserved prehistoric wolf head was discovered in Siberia in 2018 and is now being shown to the public. Scientists say the head was preserved in permafrost for 40,000 years.

The wolf, which was estimated to be between 2 to 4 years old when it died is much larger than present-day wolves. The head measures 15.7 inches long compared to a modern wolf’s head which measures from 9 to 11 inches.

The head was discoverd by a Siberian local and given to scientists.