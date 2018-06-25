Names of most Nevada sex offenders to be posted Oct. 1

CNN

LAS VEGAS - Officials say the names of up to 7,200 registered sex offenders in Nevada are due to be posted on a state website Oct. 1, after the state Supreme Court lifted a block on enforcement of a 2007 state law.

A lawyer who two years ago won a delay of enactment of the law on behalf of 17 unnamed plaintiffs says she'll keep arguing that the law is unconstitutional.

Attorney Margaret McLetchie says that if mistakes are made publishing someone's name, it can't be undone.

The Nevada Department of Public Safety says the unanimous court decision on April 27 aligns Nevada with the federal Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act of 2006.

It will list offenders in three tiers, from the most dangerous in Tier 3 to those assessed as least likely to reoffend in Tier 1.