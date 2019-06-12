Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Wed., June 12, 2019

The Excessive Heat Warning from the National Weather Service has been EXTENDED ANOTHER 24 HOURS.

Originally set to expire at 8 this evening, the National Weather Service now has the warning in effect until 8pm Thursday.

There will still be some high clouds around, but not enough to keep the high temp from reaching 106. The high for tomorrow – originally 104 – has been bumped up to 106, explaining the reason for the Warning extension.

ALSO: wind is going to start picking up. Southwesterlies to 25mph tonight will increase to 30mph tomorrow.

Behind the wind, afternoon highs WILL start to slide down on Friday (102) and hang around 100 through the Fathers Day weekend.