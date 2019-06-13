Nate’s 7-Dy Forecast – Thursday morning, June 13, 2019

The Excessive Heat Warning from the National Weather Service continues until 8pm.

No record high today, but the forecast is for 106 (record is 114 from June 13, 1940).

Lots of hot sunshine with breezes not as strong as originally forecast. Instead of gusts to 30, winds are expected to top out at 20mph this afternoon and tonight.

High temps will slip back to around 100 through the Fathers Day weekend,

Look for high clouds coming and going across the southern Nevada sky, possibly building as we get into next week.