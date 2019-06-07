National Doughnut Day At 8NewsNow

As the nation celebrates Doughnut Day, so, too, does the 8NewsNow morning crew.

Traffic Anchor Nate Tannenbaum talked about the treats being offered by various doughnut shops – including Pinkbox – when he tried to show off the special doughnut they made just for 8NewsNow.

Except Weather Anchor Sherry Swensk swooped in and grabbed it right out of his hands!

All’s well that ends well, though: the doughnut with our logo on it was consumed by News Anchor John Langeler!

Enjoy the video – and enjoy YOUR doughnut!