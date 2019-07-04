President Trump speaks at ‘Salute to America’ celebration

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence and others stand as the US Army Band performs and the US Navy Blue Angels flyover at the end of an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump celebrated “the greatest political journey in human history” Thursday in a Fourth of July commemoration before a soggy, cheering crowd of spectators, many of them invited, on the grounds of the Lincoln Memorial. Supporters welcomed his tribute to the U.S. military while protesters assailed him for putting himself center stage on a holiday devoted to unity.

Trump called on Americans to “stay true to our cause” in a program that adhered to patriotic themes and hailed an eclectic mix of history’s heroes, from the armed forces, space, civil rights and other endeavors of American life.

Supporters of President Donald Trump who did not wish to provide their names, walk on the National Mall in Washington as rain falls before Independence Day celebrations, Thursday, July 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

A supporter of President Donald Trump who gave his name as Moto Moto, left, of Brooklyn, N.Y., debates with protesters in front of a sculpture of President Trump holding a cell phone while sitting on a toilet before Independence Day celebrations, Thursday, July 4, 2019, on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Donald Trump speaks during an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

People wait for President Donald Trump to speak at an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Thursday, July 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

President Donald Trump speaks during an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence and others stand as the US Army Band performs and the US Navy Blue Angels flyover at the end of an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A protester unwraps a sculpture depicting President Donald Trump holding a cell phone on a toilet before Independence Day celebrations, Thursday, July 4, 2019, on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

One of two Bradley Fighting Vehicles is parked nearby the Lincoln Memorial for President Donald Trump’s ‘Salute to America’ event honoring service branches on Independence Day, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Washington. President Donald Trump is promising military tanks along with “Incredible Flyovers & biggest ever Fireworks!” for the Fourth of July. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

One of two Bradley Fighting Vehicles is parked nearby the Lincoln Memorial for President Donald Trump’s ‘Salute to America’ event honoring service branches on Independence Day, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Washington. President Donald Trump is promising military tanks along with “Incredible Flyovers & biggest ever Fireworks!” for the Fourth of July. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Two Bradley Fighting Vehicles are parked next to the Lincoln Memorial before President Donald Trump’s “Salute to America,” event honoring service branches on Independence Day, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Washington. Trump is promising military tanks along with “Incredible Flyovers & biggest ever Fireworks!” for the Fourth of July. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

One of two Bradley Fighting Vehicles is parked next to the Lincoln Memorial before President Donald Trump’s “Salute to America,” event honoring service branches on Independence Day, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Washington. Trump is promising military tanks along with “Incredible Flyovers & biggest ever Fireworks!” for the Fourth of July. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

An event staff member sits in the grass as workers set up for President Donald Trump’s ‘Salute to America’ event honoring service branches on Independence Day at the Lincoln Memorial, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Washington. President Donald Trump is promising military tanks along with “Incredible Flyovers & biggest ever Fireworks!” for the Fourth of July. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

He largely stuck to his script, avoiding diversions into his agenda or re-election campaign. But in one exception, he vowed, “Very soon, we will plant the American flag on Mars,” actually a distant goal not likely to be achieved until late in the 2020s if even then.

A late afternoon downpour drenched the capital’s Independence Day crowds and presaged an evening of possible on-and-off storms. But Trump’s speech unfolded in occasional rain, and the warplanes and presidential aircraft he had summoned conducted their flyovers as planned, capped by the Navy Blue Angels aerobatics team.

By adding his own, one-hour “Salute to America” production to capital festivities that typically draw hundreds of thousands anyway, Trump became the first president in nearly seven decades to address a crowd at the National Mall on Independence Day.

Protesters objecting to what they saw as his co-opting of the holiday inflated a roly-poly balloon depicting Trump as an angry, diaper-clad baby.

Trump set aside a historic piece of real estate — a stretch of the Mall from the Lincoln Monument to the midpoint of the reflecting pool — for a mix of invited military members, Republican and Trump campaign donors and other bigwigs. It’s where Martin Luther King Jr. gave his “I have a dream” speech, Barack Obama and Trump held inaugural concerts and protesters swarmed into the water when supporters of Richard Nixon put on a July 4, 1970, celebration, with the president sending taped remarks from California.