Events fall as mercury rises; moon commemoration called off

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials have canceled an outdoor festival featuring soccer star Megan Rapinoe, musician John Legend and “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah because of the heat forecast for the weekend.

OZY Fest had been scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Central Park. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday it has been canceled.

A de Blasio spokeswoman says a Times Square commemoration of the 1969 moon landing has been canceled, as well.

Officials earlier announced the cancellation of the New York City Triathlon, scheduled for Sunday.

Temperatures in the high 90s are forecast for Saturday and Sunday with a heat index well over 100. Much of the nation is also dealing with high heat.

De Blasio has directed owners of office buildings over 100 feet (30 meters) tall to set thermostats to 78 degrees Fahrenheit (26 degrees Celsius) through Sunday to conserve energy.