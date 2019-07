Officials confer after an NBA summer league basketball game between the New York Knicks and the New Orleans Pelicans was stopped following an earthquake Friday, July 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NBA assured Summer League Fans that games will continue as planned on July 6 and moving forward.

This comes after the New Orleans Pelicans – New York Knicks game was stopped due to a 7.1 California earthquake that was felt across the Las Vegas valley.

After thorough structural surveys were completed this morning, Thomas & Mack and Cox have both been deemed safe to open.



With that assurance, @NBASummerLeague action will resume as scheduled at 3:00pm/et. pic.twitter.com/MM2E4a3oyA — NBA (@NBA) July 6, 2019

The games kick-off at 12 p.m. pst with the Oklahoma City Thunder taking on the Utah Jazz.