Nevada among states with fewest sex offenders in the U.S.
According to ASecureLife.com, Nevada ranks near the bottom nationally in terms of sex offenders per capita.
The state didn't quite crack the bottom 10, but the site lists it at a very respectable 20.
The analysts at A Secure Life evaluated data from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to provide a complete ranking of the states with the highest and lowest number of registered sex offenders per 100,000 residents.
The report obtained data on the number of registered sex offenders in each state by surveying the individual sex offender registries for each state. The total number of offenders was compared with census data to determine the number of sex offenders per 100,000 total population in the state.
Here's a look at the 10 worst and 10 best states on their list.
States with the highest number of offenders:
1. Oregon
2. Arkansas
3. Delaware
4. Michigan
5. Tennessee
6. Wisconsin
7. South Dakota
8. Wyoming
9. Kansas
10. Texas
States with the least number of offenders:
50. Maryland
49. Indiana
48. Connecticut
47. Ohio
46. Massachusetts
45. Pennsylvania
44. Oklahoma
43. New Mexico
42. New Jersey
41. Iowa
40. Arizona
More Stories
-
A motorcyclist has non-life threatening injuries after a crash in the…
-
A pedestrian hit and killed by an SUV on Saturday has been identified…
-
MOSCOW (AP) - The Latest on the Syrian conflict (all times…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-