Nevada among states with fewest sex offenders in the U.S.

According to ASecureLife.com, Nevada ranks near the bottom nationally in terms of sex offenders per capita.

The state didn't quite crack the bottom 10, but the site lists it at a very respectable 20.

The analysts at A Secure Life evaluated data from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to provide a complete ranking of the states with the highest and lowest number of registered sex offenders per 100,000 residents.

The report obtained data on the number of registered sex offenders in each state by surveying the individual sex offender registries for each state. The total number of offenders was compared with census data to determine the number of sex offenders per 100,000 total population in the state.

Here's a look at the 10 worst and 10 best states on their list.

States with the highest number of offenders:

1. Oregon

2. Arkansas

3. Delaware

4. Michigan

5. Tennessee

6. Wisconsin

7. South Dakota

8. Wyoming

9. Kansas

10. Texas

States with the least number of offenders:

50. Maryland

49. Indiana

48. Connecticut

47. Ohio

46. Massachusetts

45. Pennsylvania

44. Oklahoma

43. New Mexico

42. New Jersey

41. Iowa

40. Arizona

