Nevada Attorney General’s son arrested for domestic battery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The I-Team has learned the son of Nevada’s attorney general is under arrest.

26-year-old Avery Ford faces a charge for domestic battery. Jail records show he remains in the Clark County Detention Center with a bail of 3-thousand dollars.

The I-Team reached out to Attorney General Aaron Ford.

He says this is a family matter and he asked us to respect his family’s privacy while they sort the matter out.

