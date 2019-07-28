Nevada Black Police Association hosts Back to School fair

News
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, the Nevada Black Police Association provided school supplies to Las Vegas valley students in need at the LVMPD Headquarters on S. Martin L. King Blvd.

The Nevada Black Police Association partnered with LV Lights FC, Mario’s Westside Market, Silver Summit Health Plan, Health Plan of Nevada, Anthem Blue Cross Shield, and Sprint to give back to the community.

Supplies were given to help alleviate some of the financial burdens for parents as kids return to school. Free school supplies, resources, and backpacks will be given out during the event.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

IMPORTANT DATES, LINKS

Monday, Aug. 12 — first day of school
Monday, Sept. 2 — Labor Day, no school
Friday, Oct. 11 — end, first quarter
Friday, Oct. 25 — Nevada Day, no school
Monday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day, no school
Monday-Friday, Nov. 25-29 — no school (Thanksgiving/Family Day)
Friday, Dec. 20 — end, first semester

Monday, Dec. 23-Friday, Jan. 3 — winter break

Monday, Jan. 6 — third quarter
Monday, Jan. 20 — MLK Day
Monday, Feb. 17 — Presidents Day
Friday, March 6 — end, third quarter
Monday, March 9 — no school
Monday, April 6-Friday, April 10 — Spring break
Monday, April 13 — no school
Wednesday, May 20 — end of school year
Contingency days are Thursday, May 21, Friday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 26.

Clark County School District back-to-school website

Clark County School District enrollment requirements

Health District of Southern Nevada vaccine clinics

Trending Stories