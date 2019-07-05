Nevada Fault Lines: When could Las Vegas experience its next earthquake?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many people have no idea there are fault lines all over the Las Vegas valley. Yesterday’s earthquake in Southern California was felt throughout the Las Vegas valley and it has many wondering when Las Vegas will have its next quake?

#EARTHQUAKE EFFECTS: People across the #LasVegas valley felt the 6.4 earthquake that happened this morning in Searles Valley, California. I definitely did! Luckily officials say no injuries or significant damage has been reported. @8NewsNow #8NN https://t.co/LuZIVQQ0sF pic.twitter.com/dVHWixxeb6 — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) July 4, 2019

There are seven major fault lines running throughout the valley.

One fault line is near Valley View Boulevard and Desert Inn Road and many people may not be aware of it, but this area experiences tiny quakes daily.

The American Red Cross says even though the valley usually experiences minor earthquakes, residents should have an earthquake preparedness safety kit on hand.

They say you should also keep hard-soled shoes under your bed, because the most injuries they see during an earthquake are from people who have cut their feet trying to walk around on the broken glass.