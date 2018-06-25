Nevada to receive $2.1M to cover police overtime costs for 1 October shooting

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - Nevada will receive $2.1 million from the Department of Justice to defray the costs incurred by law enforcement during the Oct. 1 mass shooting in Las Vegas.

“I’m pleased that today the Justice Department announced that it will be reimbursing Nevada for the full amount that the state requested to address its shortfall," said Republican Sen. Dean Heller, in a news release.

The DOJ had already given Las Vegas a $1 million emergency grant following the mass shooting but the overtime costs far exceeded that amount.

"They selflessly ran toward danger, chaos, and uncertainty in order to help others, and as a result they saved many lives on that horrific October night. The entire delegation has worked to address Nevada's outstanding needs, and that is why I have been working for months to see that the overtime costs for local law enforcement and our emergency responders are fully covered," Heller said.