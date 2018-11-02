New community healthcare center providing psychiatric urgent care, medical detox, and more Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LAS VEGAS - CrossRoads of Southern Nevada is the first community health center held its official ribbon cutting earlier today.

The health center is located at 212 West Charleston Boulevard, near Rancho Drive, but will serve more than just those in their community.

EMS services will be able to drop off patients to receive a continuum of care, including psychiatric urgent care, medical detox, mental health stabilization, short-term housing, outpatient and permanent supportive housing.

Among the guest speaker at the event were Sherrif Joe Lombardo, Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak, Assistant Attorney General J. Brin Gibson, and Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

CrossRoads is very important to Jeffrey Iverson, the co-founder.

"I'm also a person in long term recovery," Iverson said.

Iverson says he's been clean for more than a decade after battling an addiction, so he knows first-hand the difference proper treatment can make.

"Families are reunited, people are healed; they become self-sufficient," Iverson said. "It's an incredible journey for somebody to go on, and I'm proud to be a part of it.

The two-story building has space for up to 172 patients.

"Hundreds will be going through our continuum," said Iverson.

EMS personnel will eventually be allowed to drop off patients directly at the CrossRoads. The goal is to alleviate crowding in hospital ER's and to keep people out of the criminal justice system.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo says 30 to 40 percent of people at the Clark County Detention Center should be at a care facility instead of in jail.

"Law enforcement needs this because as a government entity, we cannot afford to continue in the way we are conducting ourselves today,” said Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. “And this is one of the solutions."

The health center is funded through private money; no one will be turned away, even the uninsured.

"I feel very, very indebted to giving back to the community that's given me so much," Iverson said.

Crossroads is still waiting on getting their license for the medical detox, but says that will happen sometime next week.

The facility is expected to have its first patients on Nov. 12.

