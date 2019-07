You’ve probably had a chicken sandwich before, you’ve probably had a bag of Cheetos, but ask yourself – are you ready for them to Dragonball-style fuse? That’s right, KFC has officially announced their new Cheetos sandwich.

The sandwich features a fried chicken breast coated in spicy sauce, perched on top of a bed of Cheetos, and what appears to be a smooth layer of mayo.

Special announcement: I am finger lickin’ thrilled to bring the KFC Cheetos Sandwich to KFC locations nationwide on July 1. pic.twitter.com/ENL0F8aKDC — KFC (@kfc) June 20, 2019

The sandwich will be available nationwide on July 1.