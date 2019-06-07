New Nevada law will require casinos to file emergency plans

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s governor has signed a bill requiring casinos to file annual emergency response plans with the state.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the law allows the Nevada Gaming Control Board to fine any casino or punish that does not file an emergency plan.

The law comes after a gunman in the Mandalay Bay resort opened fire in 2017 on a country music festival, killing 58 people on the Las Vegas Strip.

The newspaper found following the shooting that the state had not reviewed the emergency plans for most Las Vegas Strip resorts in five years, though there’s no evidence that the lack of updated plans or state review played any role in the deaths or injuries.

The law also requires local governments to file plans with the state spelling out how they’ll respond to cybersecurity attacks.