News

NextGen Nevada registering young voters

By:

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 11:20 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 11:20 PM PDT

NextGen Nevada registering young voters

LAS VEGAS - NextGen Nevada held a Lip Sync Battle Wednesday night to bring young people together as part of a continued effort to strengthen voter turnout for the 18 to 35 age group.

The turnout of minors, UNLV students, and area residents was a youth involvement the organization is pushing for. Over the next few weeks, the organization will be hosting similar events on ten campuses across Nevada to continuing engaging with students.

8 News NOW Reporter Brittany Edney has the story.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected