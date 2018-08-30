NextGen Nevada registering young voters Video

LAS VEGAS - NextGen Nevada held a Lip Sync Battle Wednesday night to bring young people together as part of a continued effort to strengthen voter turnout for the 18 to 35 age group.

The turnout of minors, UNLV students, and area residents was a youth involvement the organization is pushing for. Over the next few weeks, the organization will be hosting similar events on ten campuses across Nevada to continuing engaging with students.

8 News NOW Reporter Brittany Edney has the story.