NHL Learn To Play offers affordable hockey lessons for valley youth Video

LAS VEGAS - Youth hockey has exploded in the valley thanks to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Future hockey stars of the valley are spending their time on the ice learning the basics, such as "How to puck handle and shoot and stuff," said Callie Samaniego, NHL Learn To Play.

For 9-year-old Callie, it's all thanks to the Vegas Golden Knights and their extremely successful inaugural season.

"Fleury really inspires me," Callie said. "He's my favorite player, and after I watched a hockey game or two, I really got into it. And it's super fun."

Training to be the next Marc Andre Fleury or William "Wild Bill" Karlsson can get expensive. Lessons can cost thousands of dollars.

However, many parents say seeing the faces of their kids light up on the ice makes it all worth it. With that said there also more affordable options out there.

Take the NHL Learn To Play program at the Las Vegas Ice Center.

"This is sponsored by the NHL, so these kids in this program are actually given all the gear that was donated through the Golden Knights, and then we pay for the lessons, and then from this point on it's our responsibility," said Melanie Samaniego, mother to Callie.

So how much does it all cost?

"Anywhere between $800 and a $1,000 probably; from head to toe," Samaniego said.

Among the most expensive items are ice skates, usually between $70 and $250. Parents with children wanting to skate can also find deals on websites like Hockey Giant and Pure Hockey.

Amazon has some as low as $35.

"I'll probably have to increase my hours at work a little bit, but it's worth it to see how happy they are and how much fun and exercise they get," Samaniego said.

"We want to establish a dynasty in Las Vegas; a hockey dynasty," said Bill Foley, the owner of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Foley wants to see a growth in youth hockey across the valley, so that means more ice rinks in areas like Henderson. Foley says he also wants to inspire kids to think big.

"I hope we have NHL players developing here, that end up going to the NHL in 15 years, and they're four years old now and five years old now," Foley said.

Lids like Callie hear the call.

"I want to be a goalie when I grow up," she professed.

There is a cap on the number of kids for the NHL Learn To Play program here, so sign up early.

It's around $150 for the full eight weeks, but remember, the gear is free.