NHP-involved Crash Ties Up Spaghetti Bowl

Spaghetti Bowl crash ties up southbound US95

A 5am crash on southbound US95 just past I-15 tied up Wednesday morning traffic through the Spaghetti Bowl well past 7:30.

The Nevada Highway Patrol tells 8NewsNow that a truck was stopped on the left shoulder of the 95 near the Casino Center exit when a Trooper pulled over to investigate. Accoring to the NHP, a driver coming around the curve ran into the Trooper vehicle. We're told that the Trooper and a trainee were out of their patrol unit at the time and were not hurt.

There were injuries to others in the crash, but the specifics were not available as of 7:30 Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews and investigators closed the three left travel lanes, allowing only one lane of traffic through just as the rush hour was building - and as rain was falling.