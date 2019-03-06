NHP-involved Crash Ties Up Spaghetti Bowl
No injuries, but southbound US95 turned into a parking lot
A 5am crash on southbound US95 just past I-15 tied up Wednesday morning traffic through the Spaghetti Bowl well past 7:30.
The Nevada Highway Patrol tells 8NewsNow that a truck was stopped on the left shoulder of the 95 near the Casino Center exit when a Trooper pulled over to investigate. Accoring to the NHP, a driver coming around the curve ran into the Trooper vehicle. We're told that the Trooper and a trainee were out of their patrol unit at the time and were not hurt.
There were injuries to others in the crash, but the specifics were not available as of 7:30 Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews and investigators closed the three left travel lanes, allowing only one lane of traffic through just as the rush hour was building - and as rain was falling.
Metro Police seek armed robbery suspect
Metro Police need help identifiying one of two suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery Friday afternoon. It happened at a convenience store on Tropicana Avenue near Decatur Boulevard.
Police said two suspects used a firearm and demanded money from the business' cash register. The suspect in the attached photos is described by police as a black female adult between the ages of 20 and 25. She is about 5'8" tall and has tattoos on her hands, chest, and back.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Robbery Section at 702-828-3591, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
Shooting leaves 3 dead, 1 injured in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas Police say three people are dead and one injured in a shooting near Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street.
The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a shopping center. Two women and a man were killed. Another man was shot but transported to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.
Police do not believe this was a random act of violence and say there may have been a relationship between the shooter and the victims.
Motorcyclist dies after crash on US 95 near Boulder Highway
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in the east valley Saturday evening.
This happened around 5:20 p.m. on US 95 near Boulder Highway, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
A Ford Escape was driving south on the highway when the SUV's hood unlatched, they said. The driver reportedly tried to slow down with the rider of a Harvey Davidson motorcycle driving directly behind.
