NHP trooper involved in rollover crash

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a serious collision early Tuesday morning near downtown Las Vegas. NHP has not confirmed details, but it appears the trooper’s vehicle was struck by another car, causing the NHP cruiser to roll onto its roof on Charleston at Grand Central Parkway.

NHP did not provide details about either vehicle involved or whether either driver was hurt in the crash, which happened before 4 a.m.

At this time, all westbound lanes of Charleston, along with northbound lanes of Grand Central Parkway are closed in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.