NLVPD arrest suspect in burglary investigation

A man is in police custody stemming from a burglary in April.

North Las Vegas Police along with Metro investigators arrested 28-year-old Kevin Smith with assistance from the public.

On April 19, NLVPD were seeking the public’s help on a brazen burglary at a Walmart Store on the at 6400 block of North Decatur.

On June 5, 2019, Investigators took Smith into custody and booked into the Las Vegas City Jail on the charges of burglary and grand larceny.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702 633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702 385-5555.