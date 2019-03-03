North Las Vegas Police searching for missing, endangered man

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: North Las Vegas Police

North Las Vegas Police need your help findng 58-year-old Anthony Earl Reed.

He was last seen in North Las Vegas Saturday, near an apartment complex in the area of Deer Springs and Centennial Parkway. He was wearing a brown, cotton crew neck sweater with brown, cotton sweat pants, a royal blue beanie cap, and white Nike shoes.

Authorities say Reed suffers from serious health problems and does not have any medication with him.

Reed stands 5'8", weighs 165 lbs, is bald with brown eyes.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of this man, call North Las Vegas Police at (702) 633-9111.