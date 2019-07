LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police have identified the officer involved in a shooting in the west part of the Valley Friday as 42-year-old Daniel Kranjcevich.

Police say the incident happened before 10 p.m. near West Sahara Avenue and South Haulapai Way Friday.

Officers responded to a person with a gun in the area. Police fired shots and the suspect is in custody

Officer Kranjcevich has been with the department since May of 2016.