Officers accused of excessive force against family

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CNN) –– There are new developments in an alleged shoplifting incident involving police officers accused of misconduct. The Phoenix Police Department now says those two officers have been placed on desk duty.

A tense encounter ensued as Phoenix Police respond to a report of shoplifting. Cell phone video shows what happened last month after police stopped a couple along with their two daughters outside an apartment complex.

“We just parked at the complex, dropping our daughter off to the babysitter. Next thing you know a police officer, or we didn’t know who he was — a guy, a random guy, comes up to the car, opened the door, banging on the window with a gun,” said Dravon Ames, suing Phoenix Police.

One officer is seen kicking the father’s legs and yelling profanity. While another officer is seen pointing a gun at the mother. And a different officer tried to yank her 1-year-old girl from her arms. All of this stemming from accusations that the couples’ older daughter stole a doll from a Family Dollar Store.

Shortly after the incident, the parents were released. Neither were charged with any crimes.

The couple has now filed a $10-million lawsuit against the city, alleging police misconduct.

“If that’s the way you typically stop people of color or anybody in this city, you are asking for problems in the streets of this city,” said Rev. Jarrett Maupin, family attorney.

The police department says it is taking the allegations seriously and is investigating. The officers involved have been placed on desk duty.

“I like you am disturbed by language and the actions by our officer,” said Jeri Williams, Phoenix Police chief.

The city’s mayor apologized to the family in a Facebook post Saturday, writing….

“There is no situation in which this behavior is ever close to acceptable.”

Phoenix Police said the father admitted to stealing another item but also acknowledging that the officer’s behavior is unacceptable.