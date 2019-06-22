Coroner ID’s man killed in rollover crash on 215, Lone Mountain

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified the man killed in a rollover crash over the weekend. Nevada Highway Patrol says at approximately 6:06 a.m. Sunday troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on the IR215 and Lone Mountain Road.

NHP says a red 2016 Dodge Charger was driving northbound on the IR215 when for unknown reasons the driver, who the Clark County Coroner’s office has identified as Ronnie Allmond Jr., allowed the vehicle to go off the roadway. The vehicle entered the dirt area, continued north, and struck the concrete bridge embankment for the Lone Mountain overpass. The vehicle then overturned.

The 28-year-old male driver was airlifted to UMC where he was pronounced deceased. According to the coroner, Allmond Jr. dies from multiple blunt force injuries.

At this time it is unknown whether speed or impairment played a factor.