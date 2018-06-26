One-on-one with Dennis Hof following Republican Primary win Video

LAS VEGAS - There were some surprises during the Nevada Primary 2 weeks ago, but one of the biggest surprises was in the Assembly District 36 Republican primary.

Assembly District 36 is a district primarily centered in neighboring Nye County.

Incumbent Republican James Oscarson lost that primary to Dennis Hof, famous for an HBO reality show set in brothels he owns in rural Nevada.

Politics Now Co-host Steve Sebelius sat down with Hof to talk about the race and his win.

