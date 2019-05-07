One Year Later: Family who lost everything works to heal Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. One Year Later: Family who lost everything works to heal prev next

HAWAII (KHON) -- What were once neighborhoods on the Big Island of Hawaii are now reduced to a thick layer of hard lava with few signs of life.

Fissure 9 erupted in the backyard of the Dalton family home and destroyed everything, leaving the family homeless.

KHON reporter Sara Mattison catches up with the family to see how they are doing.