One Year Later: The lingering impact of Hawaii's volcanic eruption Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 1 Year Later: Hawaii's Kilauea after the flow prev next

HAWAII (KHON) -- The 2018 Kilauea eruption is unprecedented in size and impact. The landscape in Hawaii has changed and lives have been dramatically altered.

Many residents are facing numerous hardships, one year after the volcano erupted.

KHON2 resporter Sara Mattison takes a look at the lingering impact that residents are facing on a daily basis.