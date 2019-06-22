ONLY ON 8: Mother of child who died from accidental overdose speaks out

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – On April 13, 2019, Metro Police say 1-year-old Myla Byrne died of an accidental overdose.

“It was all just confusing to me,” said Myla’s mother. “Going to bed and telling your daughter good night, and then, waking up and you don’t have her anymore.”

Myla’s mother didn’t want to show her face on camera. But, she and her sister wanted their side of the story heard.

“I want the world to understand that my sister would give anything right now to have her back,” her sister said.

The family says Myla was being watched by her grandmother in another room. Myla’s mother was sleeping when the incident happened.

“I told the detectives do what you need to do because I have just as many questions as you do.”

Police say Myla was found unresponsive inside of a home at the Siena Suites on Boulder Highway.

“Now, I’m sitting here and I’m told that she overdosed. I don’t understand,” said Myla’s mother.

A division of family services report shows that Myla’s family had a report filed with Child Protective Services in 2016 regarding a different child.

The case was closed with no recommendation of further action.

“I love that girl to death. It’s really unfair that her life is taken and then it’s taken the way it was,” said Myla’s mother.

No one has been arrested for Myla’s death. But, police say the investigation is ongoing.

Myla’s mother says her mother will not speak to her about what happened that day.