OVERNIGHT: Woman believed to have stabbed boyfriend after finding him in her home with another woman

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS-TV) — According to Las Vegas police, a female suspect was detained for stabbing her boyfriend and an unidentified woman around 12:20 a.m.

They say she arrived at her apartment at 6930 Paradise Road, near Sunset Road, to discover her boyfriend was inside with another female. An argument ensued that escalated when the suspect stabbed her boyfriend and the female.

After the stabbing, the suspect left, but returned a short time later and was taken into custody.

Both victims transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.