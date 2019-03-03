Pedestrian hit by bus on the Las Vegas Strip Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Pedestrian hit by bus on the Las Vegas Strip prev next

LAS VEGAS - Metro Police are investigating a crash invovling a pedestrian near Las Vegas Blvd. and Flamingo. at las check the victim was in critical condition.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Across the nation pedestrian deaths are on the rise according to a new AAA report. Here in the valley the impact is also being felt as law enforcement tries to promote driver and pedestrian safety.

