Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by car in Downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Downtown Las Vegas.
Metro Police say a Hummer was traveling westbound onto Ogden around 6 p.m. Wednesday night. The driver began to make a right hand turn onto Main street and hit a pedestrian in the crosswalk.
The victim was transported to University Medical Center Trauma with life threatening injuries, according to investigators.
There appears to be no driver impairment at the time of the incident.
8 News Now will have updates on this developing story.
More News Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Metro Police seek armed robbery suspectby Jessica Farkas / Feb 10, 2019
Metro Police need help identifiying one of two suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery Friday afternoon. It happened at a convenience store on Tropicana Avenue near Decatur Boulevard.
Police said two suspects used a firearm and demanded money from the business' cash register. The suspect in the attached photos is described by police as a black female adult between the ages of 20 and 25. She is about 5'8" tall and has tattoos on her hands, chest, and back.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Robbery Section at 702-828-3591, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.Read the Full Article
-
Shooting leaves 3 dead, 1 injured in North Las Vegasby Caroline Bleakley, Nia Wong / Oct 14, 2018
North Las Vegas Police say three people are dead and one injured in a shooting near Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street.
The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a shopping center. Two women and a man were killed. Another man was shot but transported to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.
Police do not believe this was a random act of violence and say there may have been a relationship between the shooter and the victims.Read the Full Article
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Motorcyclist dies after crash on US 95 near Boulder Highwayby Sasha Loftis / Oct 13, 2018
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in the east valley Saturday evening.
This happened around 5:20 p.m. on US 95 near Boulder Highway, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
A Ford Escape was driving south on the highway when the SUV's hood unlatched, they said. The driver reportedly tried to slow down with the rider of a Harvey Davidson motorcycle driving directly behind.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
Aces preparing for season against some talented hardwood players
I-Team: Henderson mayor pays back some campaign expenses
Hundreds wait for life-saving organ on Nevada's transplant list
Domestic disturbance leads to shooting near Decatur and Washington
Weighted Funding Formula bill draws skepticism, questions during hearing
Alleged animal abuse first update
ONLY ON 8: Dog trainer speaks exclusively to 8 News Now regarding viral video that shows alleged animal abuse
19-year-old driver arrested, allegedly impaired during overnight crash that killed fellow teen
WEB EXTRA: Local woman stresses importance of organ donation as she waits for kidney and liver
Raiders Stadium construction triggering area growth
UMC holds Honor Walk for teen whose organs were donated after crash
Outcry over dog dumping: Community steps up to donate to Boulder City Animal Shelter
Viral video shows dog trainer using baseball bat to train dog
City of North Las Vegas approves no-smoking ordinance
Trainer speaks out: Viral video shows dog trainer using baseball bat to train dog
ONLY ON 8: Dog trained in viral video denies allegations of animal abuse
Police investigate barricaded suspect in west Las Vegas
VIDEO: South Australian night dazzled by meteor
UMC staff honor organ donor Michael Sigler
Australia's Easter 'bunny' facing extinction
VIDEO: Dog training at Off Leash K9 Las Vegas
I-Team: UFO Fest means close encounters of a different kind
8 News Now Good Day - Opportunity Village OVation Showcase
8 News NOW Breve Informativo
Como displinar a los adolescentes
Sherry's Forecast: Wednesday, May 22
What's Driving You Crazy? - Wed., May 22, 2019
Weather record could be set today
Interview: Opportunity Village Presents "Ovation"
Morning Cup of Joe -- May 22, 2019
Pet of the Week
LVCVA to vote on Elon Musk's proposed "people mover"
"How to be Successful in Spite of Yourself" with Ann Kaplan
Something to smile about with Roseman University
The "Vanquish Me" procedure kills fat cells permanently
Findlay Toyota puts customer service into car service
Mercedes joins The Rebellion at The Hunger Games exhibition
Super-foods to super-charge your health
From Breaking Bad to breaking comedy
Experience The Hunger Games
Fire hydrant fountain
Lawmakers discuss historic Senate Bill 543 during first hearing
I-Team: UFO Fest means close encounters of a different kind
Valley High School gets mental health "first-aid kit"
Animal welfare advocates react to passing of Harold Vosko, founder of Heaven Can Wait Animal Society
Take to Denise, Part 1
"Cordoned Off"
Alleged impaired driver kills one California man, injures another
Henderson man dies in house fire
Joe Yablonksy, FBI agent who pummeled Las Vegas mob dies at 90
A look back: FBI sends Joe Yablonsky to Las Vegas to clean the mob out of Las Vegas
Tedd's Forecast: Tuesday Evening, May 21st
Firefighters train, sharpen skills ahead of fire season
Nevada regulators take first step regulating marijuana industry
Man dies in house fire after using propane torch to exterminate bugs
Separate Judges in Bishop Case
Luxury complex to be built in downtown Las Vegas
'New Coke' didn't work but is making a brief comeback
Great white shark tracked swimming in Long Island Sound
VITAL VEGAS | Restaurants on the way out, changes to a downtown casino