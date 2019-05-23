Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by car in Downtown Las Vegas

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Downtown Las Vegas.

Metro Police say a Hummer was traveling westbound onto Ogden around 6 p.m. Wednesday night. The driver began to make a right hand turn onto Main street and hit a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

The victim was transported to University Medical Center Trauma with life threatening injuries, according to investigators.

There appears to be no driver impairment at the time of the incident.

8 News Now will have updates on this developing story.