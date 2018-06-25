Pedestrian dies in crash near El Dorado Park
North Las Vegas, NV. - North Las Vegas Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Friday night.
The crash happened after 9 p.m. on Camino Al Norte and Bent Arrow Drive, near El Dorado Park.
The pedestrian died at the scene. The driver is cooperating with investigators.
8 News NOW will have updates on this developing story.
More Stories
-
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court handed American Express a win…
-
DENVER (AP) - Democrat Jared Polis, a five-term congressman, and Cary…
-
Nevada will receive $2.1 million from the Department of Justice to…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-