Pedestrian dies in crash near El Dorado Park

By:

Posted: Jun 22, 2018 10:24 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2018 11:18 PM PDT

North Las Vegas, NV. - North Las Vegas Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Friday night. 

The crash happened after 9 p.m. on Camino Al Norte and Bent Arrow Drive, near El Dorado Park.

The pedestrian died at the scene. The driver is cooperating with investigators. 

