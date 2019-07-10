Person dies following West Flamingo crash, possibly related to medical episode

Police are working at the scene of a fatal accident near the intersection of West Flamingo Road at South Fort Apache Road.

One driver was transported to Southern Hills Hospital and later died, a spokesman for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said. Two cars were involved in the crash. No information was available on how many people were in each car, and their conditions.

The victim may have had a medical episode before the crash. The investigation is continuing.

Police said the accident occurred on westbound Flamingo approaching the Fort Apache intersection. Traffic is continuing to move through the area.