Police investigate barricaded suspect in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS - Police are investigating a barricaded suspect in a west Las Vegas residential neighborhood.

Metro Police say the incident started at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, when officers attempted to make a vehicle stop at the I-15 and Flamingo Road.

The vehicle proceeded to take off at a high rate of speed and the helicopter units followed the suspect to the 6600 block of West Washington Avenue and North Rainbow Boulevard, according to police.

Police are currently treating the situation as a active barricade.

8 News Now will have update on this developing story.