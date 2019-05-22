Police investigating claims of animal cruelty at North Las Vegas dog training school

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- North Las Vegas Police Department Animal Control are currently investigating Off The Leash K9 Training after an email was sent to them claiming multiple cases of animal abuse.

#DEVELOPING: We just saw @NLVPD leave this area of North Las Vegas. Witnesses tell us police were surrounding Off Leash K9 Training, a boarding and training facility for dogs. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/1KTw5AwVQ7 — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) May 22, 2019

Officers arrived at the training facility, which is located at 4220 Production Court near Craig and Pecos roads, around 9:30 a.m. on May 22. 8 News Now reporter Orko Manna spoke to a woman who says her dogs were injured and emaciated when she picked them up from the facility.

#BREAKING: @NLVPD confirm with @8NewsNow that they have opened up an alleged animal abuse investigation at Off Leash K9 Training. We just spoke to a woman who says her dogs were injured and emaciated when she picked them up from the facility. #8NN pic.twitter.com/ojjoHsGs0y — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) May 22, 2019

The NLVPD investigation is still ongoing.