UPDATE: Police arrest suspect in deadly shopping center shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UPDATE: Metro Police located the suspect in this mornings homicide. He was taken into custody at his apartment. He is currently being interviewed at LVMPD Headquarters. The suspect is an armed security officer who was assigned to patrol the shopping center. Police say the security officer was seen on surveillance video walking up to the man at 12:45 a.m., having a conversation with him, then shooting 10 bullets at the man, hitting him multiple times.

Las Vegas police say a man was found fatally shot in shopping center in the 6400 block of North Decatur Boulevard near I-215 around 8 a.m. this morning.

LVMPD Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer says an employee arriving for work found a Hispanic man in his mid-20s or early-30s laying on the sidewalk. The employee noticed multiple gunshot wounds and called 911. Responding emergency units pronounced the man dead at the scene.

At this time police are still conducting their investigation. Anyone with any information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.