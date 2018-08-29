Police investigating homicide in northeast Las Vegas Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LAS VEGAS - One person is dead in the northeast valley Tuesday night.

According to police, the body was discovered before 8:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of South Eastern Avenue, near East Owens Avenue.

Police say two men got into an altercation at the La Choza Restaurant. One of the men fired multiple gunshots with the victim dying at the scene.

A witness, who was driving by on Eastern, followed the suspect and told police on the whereabouts.

Police were able to locate the suspect at a house in close proximity to the shooting, he has been detained and do not know if he is the actual suspect.

The altercation may have been a dispute over money or drugs that could have been previously owed.

8 News NOW will have updates on this developing story.