Police investigating officer-involved shooting in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas police are are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred near Lake Mead Boulevard and Statz Street, near Pecos Road.
BREAKING***The NLVPD is investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of Lake Mead and Statz. Please avoid the area while investigation continues.NLVPD PIO enroute for media.— NLVPD (@NLVPD) October 31, 2018
