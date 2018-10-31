News

Police investigating officer-involved shooting in North Las Vegas

By:

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 11:38 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 12:00 PM PDT

North Las Vegas police are are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred near Lake Mead Boulevard and Statz Street, near Pecos Road.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected