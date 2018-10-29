Police: Man fatally shot in west Las Vegas in home invasion

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities say a man in his 80s has been fatally shot in west Las Vegas after confronting a suspected home invader.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say they received a 911 call of a possible prowler around 3:50 a.m. Sunday. The suspect reportedly was breaking fences in an attempt get into residence's courtyards.

Police say the homeowner confronted the suspect and the two struggled over a gun before the victim was shot in the head.

The elderly homeowner died at the scene and the suspect was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of murder.

Police didn't immediately release the suspect's name. They say the homeowner's identity will be released by the Clark County coroner after his relatives are notified.