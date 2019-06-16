POLICE: No shooting occurred during Nelly’s Downtown Las Vegas concert

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police say that reports of a shooting on Fremont Street during a free concert last night are false.

Many attendees of the Downtown Rocks free concert, headlined by rapper Nelly, took to social media proclaiming shots had been fired. Videos circulated showing hundreds of people running away from the stage.

Las Vegas police told 8 News Now that “nothing significant occurred” and that their officers were there to help with the large crowd.

The D hotel-Casino posted videos of the concert on their social media platforms throughout the night without mention of a shooting.

The Downtown Rocks concert series will continue to host free shows on Fremont Street Experience throughout the summer. Some of the scheduled acts include award-winning artists Eli Young Band, Collective Soul and I Love The 90’s Tour featuring Vanilla Ice, Montell Jordan, All-4-One, Tone Loc and Coolio.