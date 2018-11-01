Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy
Las Vegas police are asking for public assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.
Timothy Turner, 12, was last seen in the area of Lorenzi Park near Bonanza Road and the US 95. He was wearing a white shirt with birds on it, khaki shorts and grey high top Nikes. Please keep an eye out for him! If seen, call 911.
