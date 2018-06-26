Police seek to speak with woman about June 9 homicide Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - Metro Police detectives are trying to locate a woman who may know more about a homicide that occurred on June 9.

On Monday, Metro Police released the name and old mugshot of 25-year-old Angelica Ward.

Police believe she was in the car with the person who shot and killed 39-year-old Arlandus Jones.

According to Metro Police, on June 9 at approximately 11:49 p.m. a patrol officer was near the area of East Twain Avenue and Palos Verdes Street when he heard gunshots. The officer found a man down on the ground just south of that intersection suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, later identified as Jones, was transported to the Sunrise Trauma Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

Metro homicide detectives discovered surveillance video in the area that showed Jones walk across Palos Verdes Street and approach a man and a woman who was standing in front of a power box, and as Jones approached, the man shot him numerous times.

Both the man and the woman fled the scene before officers arrived. The man was described as a black male adult.

The female was later identified as Ward.

Anyone with any information about this incident, or any information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspects, is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at

702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

