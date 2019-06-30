Politics Now: 06/29/2019

This week on Politics Now with Patrick Walker and Steve Sebelius, KXNT radio host Alan Stock and Battle Born Progress Executive Director Annette Magnus weigh in on the first democrat presidential debate and who they think won.

Plus, Nevada’s Attorney General is helping in the effort to catch robocallers. Laura Tucker from the Consumer Affairs Bureau tells us what the state is doing to stop those annoying spammer calls.

Also the City of North Las Vegas is back from the brink of financial disaster, how they managed to turn their situation around.