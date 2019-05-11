Politics Now: 5/10/2019

LAS VEGAS - This week on Politics Now with Patrick Walker and Steve Sebelius: a TV exclusive interview with Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden on Lucy Flores, health care, bi-partisanship and more.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara talks about his budget negotiations with Governor Steve Sisolak, and the CCEA Teacher's union is voting on whether to strike at the beginning of the next school year.

Senator Jacky Rosen gives her first floor speech. And election attorney Bradley Schrager and KXNT radio host Alan Stock take on the potential teacher strike, a bill that restores prevailing wages on school construction and more.