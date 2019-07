This week on Politics Now with co-hosts Steve Sebelius and Patrick Walker: a municipal election in Clark County leads to new faces on the Las Vegas city council, and the shakeup in Boulder City continues, as they get new city council members and a new mayor.

Also, a surprise announcement that CCSD will be cutting 170 dean positions gets some backlash from the community, and the Nevada Republican party is launching a candidate school to train up and comers to win elections.