Politics Now: 6/23/2018

LAS VEGAS - This week on Politics Now: President Trump speaks at the Republican state party convention, County Commission candidate Tick Segerblom talks about growth and Steve Sebelius breaks down how liberal gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak is. 

